Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias’ Landmark Dodger Stadium Comedy Show Gets Netflix Airdate (EXCLUSIVE)

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias’ landmark standup event at Dodger Stadium is finally making its way to Netflix. “Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live from Los Angeles” will premiere globally on the streamer on October 18.

The special, which was filmed as part of the “Netflix is a Joke” festival on May 6, made history as Iglesias became the first comedian to ever perform at Dodger Stadium.

In the special, Iglesias talks about growing up in the Los Angeles region (he’s a native of Long Beach), a recent attempt at extortion towards him, and where he holds the record for receiving the highest fine on stage. Iglesias, John Bravakis and Joe Meloche exec produce “Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live from Los Angeles,” which was directed by Manny Rodriguez.

Iglesias is also the first comedian to score back-to-back sellout concerts at the venue, which holds more than 45,000 people. Before his shows, the standup was praised by officials for his work to make audiences laugh and for the tone that he strikes in his comedy.

The star was presented formal certificates and proclamations from city, county and state officials and Iglesias’ milestone was celebrated with the publication of a special edition of Variety devoted to Iglesias’ path-breaking career.

“This is powerful,” Iglesias said of the outpouring from civic leaders at the time. “I’m just trying to tell jokes, make people laugh, make people smile.”

The timing of the historic Dodger Stadium performances coincided with the anniversary of his mother’s passing, a decade nearly to the day — something that he found “beautiful and poetic,” he said at the time. “Every anniversary we always relive it,” Iglesias said. “Now it’s going to be the worst week of my life and the best week of my life.”

Iglesias is currently on his “Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: Back On Tour.”

Here’s a teaser for the Netflix special: