FX Limited Series ‘The Patient’ Casts ‘GLOW’ Alum Alex Rich (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming FX limited series “The Patient” has cast Alex Rich in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively.

Rich joins previously announced series leads Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson as well as cast members Linda Emond, Laura Niemi, and Andrew Leeds in the series, which hails from “The Americans” duo Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields.

In the half-hour series, a psychotherapist (Carell) finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer (Gleeson) with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity.

Rich previously appeared in the critically-acclaimed Netflix series “GLOW” in the role of Florian, the butler and best friend of Sebastian “Bash” Howard. He is also known for playing a young Pablo Picasso in the Nat Geo series “Genius: Picasso,” with Antonio Banderas playing the elder Picasso. On the film side, he starred in features such as “The Honor List” and “We Broke Up.”

He is repped by Buchwald, Megan Silverman Management and Ziffren Brittenham

“The Patient” was originally ordered to series at FX in October 2021. Fields and Weisberg will write and executive produce the series, with Carell executive producing in addition to starring. Caroline Moore and Victor Hsu will also executive produce along with Chris Long, with Long directing the first two episodes. Kevin Bray and Gwyneth Horder-Payton will also direct episodes of the show. “The Patient” is produced by FX Productions.