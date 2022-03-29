FX Announces Premiere Date for Sex Pistols Miniseries (TV News Roundup)

“Pistol,” a new limited series about the career of “Sex Pistols” guitarist Steve Jones, will premiere on Hulu this May 31, FX has announced.

Based on Jones’ 2017 memoir “Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol,” “Pistol” follows the brief but influential career of The Sex Pistols, a 1970s British punk band that only produced one album but are regarded as one of the most important acts in the history of rock-n-roll. The central viewpoint character for the series is Jones, who is portrayed by Toby Wallace. Anson Boon also stars as John Lydon, while Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious and Jacob Slater as Paul Cook round out the rest of the band as featured in the show. The series also features Sydney Chandler, Talulah Riley, Maisie Williams, Emma Appleton and Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

“Pistol” was created by Craig Pearce, who writes the series. Every episode is directed by Danny Boyle, who executive produces alongside Pearce, Jones, Tracey Seaward, Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Paul Lee and Hope Hartman. The series is produced by FX Productions.

All six episodes of “Pistol” will launch on Hulu May 31, via the FX portal. Outside the U.S., the miniseries will premiere on Disney Plus.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

STREAMING

New Spanish-language streaming service Vix will be available on the Roku platform in the U.S. and in Latin America, TelevisaUnivision has announced. As part of the deal between the two companies, new Roku TVs distributed in Latin America will include a dedicated Vix shortcut button. The free, advertising-based video on demand channel will launch on Thursday.

AWARDS

The Television Academy has announced the winners for the 41st College Television Awards, honoring excellence in student-produced programming nationwide. “Stowaway” and “Life’s Journey” from Brigham Young University won best animation series and best commercial, “SportsDesk” from University of Miami won best news and sports program, “Eagles Rest in Liangshan” from New York University won best nonfiction or reality series and “Our Side” from Savannah College of Art and Design won best scripted series. Each winner received a $3,000 cash prize. In addition to the five main categories, the $10,000 dollar Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship, which is awarded to students whose work centers the experiences of people with disabilities, was awarded to Taylor University students Chad Veal and Brendan Wallace for their production “20 Over.” The $4,000 Seymour Bricker Humanitarian Award, which is provided to students with a project that spotlights a humanitarian issue, was given to “Eagles Rest in Liangshan.” Read the full list of winners below.

Animation Series:

“Stowaway” (Brigham Young University – UT)

Tyler Bitner, Producer

Ethan Briscoe, Director/Writer

Commercial, PSA or Promo:

“Life’s Journey” (Brigham Young University – UT)

Rebekah Baker, Producer

Campbell George, Writer

Asher Huskinson, Director

Tyler Richardson, Director

News and Sports

“SportsDesk” (University of Miami)

Danyel De Villiers, Producer

Julia Hecht, Director

Michelle Ng-Reyes, Writer

Brendan Reilly, Writer

Gianna Sanchez, Producer

Maxwell Trink, Writer

Jenna Weiss, Producer

Josh White, Writer

Nonfiction or Reality Series

“Eagles Rest in Liangshan” (New York University)

Bohao Liu, Producer/Director/Writer

Scripted Series

“Our Side” (Savannah College of Art and Design)

Emily Dillard, Producer/Writer

Nicola Rinciari, Director/Writer

INITATIVES

College Board and Telemundo have awarded 42 high school students with scholarships for college, the two companies announced. The scholarships were given out as part of the Triunfadores campaign, which provides guidance to Spanish-speaking families going through the college application process. Two students each received a $40,000 scholarship, while an additional 40 students were provided with a $500 scholarship to pay for expenses for the college application process. All of the winners reported an annual family income of less than $60,000, or qualified for fee waivers from the college board.

LATE NIGHT

