FX’s ‘Atlanta’ Sets September Premiere For Final Season (TV News Roundup)

The fourth and final season of FX’s “Atlanta” has set a premiere date for September, with episodes streaming on Hulu the following day after air.

Starring series creator Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz, the forthcoming season finds Earn, Alfred, Darius and Van back in their hometown of Atlanta after their Season 3 journey across Europe, with the overarching theme of the new season pondering whether the city has changed or if they have.

The teaser highlights many references from the show’s 31-episode run to date, including the invisible car from Season 1 episode “The Club” and an appearance from fan-favorite side character Zan, played by Freddie Kuguru. The third season featured the main cast traveling throughout Europe in just more than half of its ten episodes with the other episodes shifting back to Atlanta, containing anthology stories focused on new characters.

Glover executive produces “Atlanta” alongside brother and series writer Stephen Glover, show director Hiro Murai, writer Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle. The show is produced by FX Productions.

Check out the full teaser below.

Also in today’s TV news:

TRAILERS

Vice TV’s “QANon The Search for Q” will premiere its second season on August 24 on Vice. The show explores the beginnings, subsequent rise and social impact of QAnon, the far-right political conspiracy movement that was subject to constant discourse during former President Donald Trump’s term in office. Season 2 will pick up following the aftermath of the January 6 assault on the Capitol, with Bayan Joonam and Marley Clements continuing to investigating the ongoing shadow-war that Anons have waged in school board meetings, churches, political rallies and local and state investigate. And 18 months after the last Q drop in December 2020, hints of a new drop have surfaced, adding further intrigue to the pair’s investigation. Check out the trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

Fox Entertainment’s Tubi streaming service has added the Gordon Ramsay FAST Channel to its lineup of channels. The Ramsay-focused channel currently features episodes of “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Kitchen Nightmares,” “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior,” with series like “Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares,” “Ramsay’s Best Restaurant,” “Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Cookery Course,” “Gordon’s Great Escape,” “The F Word” and “Ramsay In 10” slated to join the channel’s lineup in September. Ramsay’s TV resume is exhaustive on a global scale, hosting and executive producing many of the aforementioned shows, and his Studio Ramsay Global production company was launched last year in partnership with Fox Entertainment.

“Hell’s Kitchen” and “Kitchen Nightmares” are distributed by FilmRise, “MasterChef” is distributed by Banijay Rights and “Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares,” “Ramsay’s Best Restaurant,” “Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Cookery Course,” “Gordon’s Great Escape” and “The F Word” are all licensed from All3Media International.

RATINGS

FETV (Family Entertainment Television) revealed that its June 2022 marks were the network’s highest monthly ratings ever, according to C3 ratings released by Nielsen Media Research. The ratings revealed that the network had 52 consecutive weeks of year-over-year growth in a day with a total audience; the highest quarterly average ever in a total day and prime amongst total audience of households, adults 25-54 and adults 35-64; three consecutive months of record prime ratings with adults 25-54; and fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in total day with adults 25-54. For the month of June, FETV ranked #43 in a total day with households among ad-supported cable networks and #36 in prime with households. FETV’s ratings increase comes on the heels of the network’s recent addition of 11 million subscribers through a launch with the nation’s largest cable provider.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Douglas Bensimon and Edward Mejia have been promoted to vice president of current series at Disney Television Animation, the animation studio within Disney Branded Television. The announcement was made by Meredith Roberts, executive vice president of TV animation at Disney Branded Television. Bensimon leads a team concentrated primarily on Disney Television Animation’s serialized properties for Disney+ and Disney Channel, and he also works closely with Marvel on its branded content for kids 6-14 and families. Mejia leads a team that focuses on Disney Television Animation’s titles borne from Disney heritage characters and stories for Disney+ and Disney Channel. Both Bensimon and Mejia continue to report to Khaki Jones, senior vice president of current series at Disney Television Animation.