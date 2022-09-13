FX Announces Comedy Specials From Kate Berlant, Byron Bowers to Premiere on Hulu

FX is stepping into the standup comedy ring, with comedy specials from Kate Berlant and Byron Bowers to premiere exclusively on Hulu on Sept. 15, the network announced.

“Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind” serves as the comedian’s first live solo standup special. Set in an intimate space, the “A League of Their Own” star takes on not only the audience, but also a mirrored reflection of herself in her absurdist show. As she challenges the crowd’s expectations of her comedy, Berlant analyzes her own need to perform, as well as her connection to the room.

Bo Burnham directed the special, which was filmed in 2019. He’s also attached as an executive producer alongside recent Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichael (“Rothaniel”), Chris Storer (“The Bear”) and Jeff Tomsic. “Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind” is produced by Rotten Science.

In his first standup special, Bowers examines his own identity following an experience with psychedelic mushrooms in “Byron Bowers: Special N***a.” Set in his hometown of Atlanta, Bowers talks about his long journey to his first comedy special, the stigma of mental health, his schizophrenic father and his feelings regarding his Blackness.

“Honey Boy” director Alma Har’el directed the special and executive produced with Bowers, Christopher Leggett, Rafael Marmor, Jeff Tomsic and Jessica Pilot. The special is produced by Zusa, Sons of a Schitz, Delirio Films and Rotten Science.

These serve as the first comedy specials to come from FX. They follow last year’s premiere of “Hysterical,” the network’s documentary exploring “how an intrepid group of boundary-breaking females are changing the game and exploring what it takes to become the voices of their generation and their gender,” per the film’s synopsis. The film featured commentary from Kelly Bachman, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Marina Franklin, Nikki Glaser, Judy Gold, Kathy Griffin, Jessica Kirson, Lisa Lampanelli, Wendy Liebman, Carmen Lynch, Bonnie McFarlane, Sherri Shepherd and Iliza Shlesinger.