FX Orders Comedy Pilot From Lauren Ludwig

FX has ordered a half-hour comedy pilot from Lauren Ludwig.

The pilot is described as a metaphysical comedy about a group of queer twenty-somethings forced by the most unlikely source to confront their generational anxieties and unpack their emotional baggage.

Ludwig is writing and executive producing the pilot. Chris & Paul Weitz of Depth of Field, Andrew Miano, Dan Balgoyen and Aaron Kogan will also executive produce. FX Productions will produce.

The pilot marks the first time Ludwig will be credited as a TV writer. She previously directed an episode of the FX series “Cake.” She has also directed multiple episodes of shows like “Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy,” “American Auto,” and “Passive Aggressive History” as part of “Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack.” She recently wrote and produced the film “Heart Shot” at Netflix. In the world of live performance, she has written and directed several immersive theater productions.

She is repped by Aaron Kogan Management and attorney Stephen Breimer at Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.

The Weitzes founded Depth of Field in 1999 following their directorial debut on the hit comedy film “American Pie.” The company has since gone on to produce films and series such as “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist,” “A Single Man,” “A Better Life,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” and “The Farewell.” Depth of Field is currently in post-production on Disney’s “Pinocchio” directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks.

Korgan is Ludwig’s longtime manager. He executive produced “Passive Aggressive History” with her as well as the feature comedy “5 Doctors.”