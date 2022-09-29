FX Comedy Pilot ‘English Teacher’ Sets Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

The FX comedy pilot “English Teacher” has found its main cast, Variety has learned exclusively.

Stephanie Koenig (“Lessons in Chemistry,” “The Offer”), Enrico Colantoni (“Just Shoot Me,” “Station Eleven”), and Julian Sergi (“Ramy,” “War Dogs”) have all joined as series regulars. Carmen Christopher (“The Bear,” “Killing It”), Jordan Firstman (“Big Mouth,” “Ms. Marvel”), Yissendy Trinidad (“Babylon,” “You’re Not Alone”) and Langston Kerman (“Insecure,” “The Boys”) will all appear in recurring roles.

“English Teacher” was originally ordered to pilot in June. Production is now underway. Brian Jordan Alvarez wrote the pilot and stars as Evan, a gay high school English teacher in Austin, Texas. The show follows him and his fellow teachers “trying to balance the competing demands of the students and their parents in a world where the rules seem to change every day.” Alvarez is also an executive producer on the pilot along with Paul Simms, who is currently an executive producer on the FX shows “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Atlanta.”

Koenig will play Gwendolyn. Colantoni will play Principal Moretti. Sergi will play Markie. Christopher will play Rick. Firstman will play Malcolm. Trinidad will play Estela. Kerman will play Harry.

(Pictured, from left to right: Enrico Colantoni, Julian Sergi, Stephanie Koenig, Yissendy Trinidad)