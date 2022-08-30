FX Hires Chika Chukudebelu Igwilo as Senior Vice President of Development

Chika Chukudebelu Igwilo has joined FX as senior vice president of development

Chukudebelu Igwilo joins FX from HBO Max, where she most recently served as vice president of original programming, drama. In her new role, she will report to Gina Balian and Nick Grad, co-presidents of original programming at FX.

“Chika is an extraordinarily talented creative executive with a proven track record of discovering and nurturing talent and guiding projects to success in an incredibly competitive environment,” said Grad and Balian. “We are honored to add such a gifted creative executive to our development team, building on the strength of the team to continue FX’s tradition of fearless storytelling.”

“I’m thrilled to take on this new role at FX, which has created one of the boldest brands in TV and one devoted to supporting their artists’ highest ambitions,” added Chukudebelu Igwilo. “I am excited to work with John Landgraf, Eric Schrier, Gina Balian and Nick Grad to carry that tradition forward with this amazing creative team.”

At HBO Max, Chukudebelu Igwilo was responsible for overseeing the development process for dramatic series. Her work there included shows like “The Flight Attendant” starring Kaley Cuoco, the reboot of “Gossip Girl,” multiple DC projects including “Peacemaker,” and the adaptation of the graphic novel “DMZ” starring Rosario Dawson with the pilot directed by Ava DuVernay.

She previously served as a vice president of development at both UCP and BET Networks. Before that, she was the creative executive at Starbucks Entertainment. She began her career working in feature film development at Killer Films and business development at New Line Cinema.

Prior to BET, Chukudebelu Igwilo was the Creative Executive at Starbucks Entertainment, overseeing the company’s film and publishing endeavors. She started her entertainment career in New York working in feature film development at Killer Films and business development at New Line Cinema.