Funny Or Die PR Head Carolyn Prousky Departs After 15 Years

Carolyn Prousky is exiting Funny Or Die after 15 years with the company to pursue other opportunities. Prousky joined the company at launch as an outside consultant, but later joined in-house as vice president of publicity.

In helping launch Funny Or Die with its founding team, she helped build the brand, establishing its longform slate with titles like “Billy on the Street,” and also helping it compete in the Emmy short form category with “Between Two Ferns” and “Gay of Thrones.” Under her grassroots FYC campaigns, Prousky managed to land 26 Emmy nominations and five wins for Funny Or Die.

Prousky’s PR efforts also included Funny Or Die’s branded entertainment efforts, which garnered Cannes Lions and Cleo awards, as well as transitions including its new ownership under Henry Muñoz III. She’ll continue to consult with Funny Or Die on special projects and collaborate with Sunshine Sachs as it also consults with Muñoz and the brand.

“I’m sad to see my good friend and valued colleague Carolyn Prousky leaving Funny Or Die, but also incredibly excited for everything this next phase holds for her,” said Funny Or Die CEO Mike Farah. “Over the last fifteen years, she’s been a critical part of our team, from helping to launch ‘The Landlord’ at the beginning to promoting our upcoming film ‘Weird.’ Whether it was viral videos, branded entertainment, television series or movies, she has seamlessly supported and guided Funny Or Die through all our chapters. I wish her all the best, and I’ll probably call her for help within a week of this announcement.”

Prousky began her career at Guttman and Associates and then at Fox. She later opened her own PR firm, working with clients including The Greenblatt Janollari Studio, 20th Century Fox, Spelling Television and Sony Pictures.

“I can’t help but reflect on the early days of Funny Or Die and the crazy pace of all the videos we made, blasting them out to the world and watching in excitement as the view count climbed,” she said in an email to staff. “The number of calls I was on with people and brands excited to work with us to create a ‘viral’ video (their words never ours), will always bring both a smile to my face and if I’m truthful, an eye roll. There are so many memories and amazing milestones, from the company’s first Emmy nominations to the first Emmy wins, to videos like ‘Between Two Ferns with President Obama’ creating not only a media thunderstorm the day it premiered, but also, having a true impact on sign-ups for the Affordable Care Act. Our content continued to evolve from short form videos to award winning television series, specials and movies, that have and always will spark attention as part of the pop culture zeitgeist.”