Funko Pop Movie Could Pivot to Streaming Series, CEO Says

Funko is still looking to take its beloved Pop figures to the screen — but potentially a smaller one than fans first imagined.

While Warner Bros. Animation has been reportedly developing a Funko Pop feature film since September 2019, the company’s new CEO now says the project could potentially turn into a streaming series.

“When you look at some of the Disney+ content, like ‘The Mandalorian’ and these great tentpole streaming shows, I think we’d be happy with either a movie or a streaming show,” CEO Andrew Perlmutter told Variety during an interview at the mega-sized Funko booth on the San Diego Comic-Con exhibition floor during Wednesday’s preview night activities. “I don’t think we have a strong preference anymore. I think if you asked us five years ago, it would have been movie, but I’m not so sure that’s the case anymore.”

When asked specifically about the Warner Bros. Animation film project, Perlmutter noted Funko is “in conversations with a lot of different people all the time.”

“There is an overwhelming desire from people to participate in the Funko IP, either in TV streaming or movies,” he said. “And we’re evaluating what the right partnership there is. What’s really important to us is the brand is treated in the way that we need it to be treated to ensure it hits all the right notes and delivers on the experience that we’re looking to have. And that goes across a lot of different media sources. We’re in conversations with a lot of different people all the time. So it really comes down to finding the right opportunity, whenever that may happen.”

But the Funko chief emphasized the company — which also owns Loungefly and recently acquired Mondo — “definitely” is not ready to announce anything yet. “I wouldn’t be able to give you a timeline, not to be stealthy, just because we don’t have one.”