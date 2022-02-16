‘Fuller House’ Will Air on Linear TV for the First Time, via GAC Family (TV News Roundup)

“Fuller House,” which until now could only be seen via streaming on Netflix, is coming to linear TV.

GAC Family has become the cable TV home for “Fuller House.” All 75 episodes of “Fuller House” will begin airing on GAC Family Feb. 28, following an agreement with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. The series will join the original “Full House,” which started airing on GAC Family earlier in February.

“Fuller House” continues the stories from “Full House” — with new and returning characters including D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin), Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber), Ramona (Soni Nicole Bringas), Jackson (Michael Champion), Max (Elias Harger) and Tommy Jr. (Messitt Twins). John Stamos produces “Fuller House” and makes guest appearances along with Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin and Scott Weinger.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

GREENLIGHTS

• Apple TV Plus has announced “The Big Conn,” a new true crime documentary series set to premiere May 5. Created by Emmy-nominated filmmakers James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte, “The Big Conn” is a four-part series that tells the true story of Eric C. Conn, a Kentucky attorney who was convicted in 2017 of defrauding the U.S. government through its Social Security program. By putting false evidence in his clients’ claims, Conn managed to steal over $550 million dollars, making his case the biggest Social Security fraud case in history. The docuseries will be accompanied by a companion podcast of the same name that will dig into Conn’s case further.

Hernandez and Lazarte executive produce the series along with Peter King. The series is produced by FunMeter, the production company behind the acclaimed HBO miniseries “McMillion$.” Matt Kaye and Shannon Pence co-executive produce. The first two episodes of the series will be screened at SXSW on March 16 at the Paramount Theatre, followed by a Q&A with Hernandez and Lazarte. All four episodes of “The Big Conn” will be released on Apple TV Plus on May 5. “The Big Conn” podcast will be an Apple Podcasts exclusive.

• HGTV has greenlit a new series starring Chelsea and Cole DeBoer of “Teen Mom 2.” The project’s working title is “Farmhouse Fabulous,” and it will follow the couple’s experience launching a full-time design and renovation company. “After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it’s evolved into our passion,” Cole said. The series is set to premiere in Spring 2023 with six hour-long episodes.

LATE NIGHT

Robert Pattinson, Foo Fighters and Fire City Funk will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday, while Daniel Craig and Doris Kearns Goodwin will guest on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”