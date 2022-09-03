‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ Producers Hint at Canceled Show’s Future After ‘Bittersweet’ Emmy Win

The “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” was able to celebrate one last time at night one of the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday, when “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night” won for outstanding short form nonfiction or reality series. The short was nominated against “Between The Scenes – The Daily Show,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race Whatcha Packin’ With Michelle Visage,” “Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show” and “Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen.”

On stage, executive producer Allana Harkin and producer Caroline Dunphy joked that they already felt like winners when Ted Cruz celebrated the cancellation of the TBS show. The news broke in July that the late-night series was cut from the lineup in the wake of the changes being made at Warner Bros. Discover.

Backstage, the producers spoke to Variety about Bee’s impact and the series’ end.

“It’s bittersweet,” said Harkin. “We loved working for Samantha. She was an incredible boss. This particular win that we just had is because she’s the kind of boss who would say, ‘Here’s a crazy idea. What about this?’ And she would mostly say yes.”

Harkin noted that Bee’s voice will be very missed, but that her impression on young women will continue.

“It’s been a dream and a blessing to work for her show. However, one of the best things about Samantha Bee is her leadership, and teaching me all of our co-workers to promote women, to give them leadership roles, to have them go further,” she said. “Although our voice is silenced, our message carries onward. I’m so happy to be part of this wonderful journey and it’s not stopping just because we’re off the air.”

Later, Harkin noted that they’d love to continue “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” quipping, “Maybe someone else can pick it up. We have a whole staff that’s looking for a job. In this business you have to be pretty much open to anything.”