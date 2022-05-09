Craig Dorfman’s Management Company Frontline Entertainment Acquired by Three Six Zero

Craig Dorfman’s New York-based talent management company Frontline Entertainment has been acquired by Three Six Zero.

In acquiring Frontline Entertainment, Three Six Zero is gaining both Dorfman’s clients, including “Bel-Air” star Jabari Banks, and his management team, which will move in-house at the company. As part of the deal, Dorfman has been named a partner at Three Six Zero.

Three Six Zero, founded by British businessman Mark Gillespie, has offices in Los Angeles, Miami and London, and represents a variety of talent in the music, film, television and digital content landscape, including Calvin Harris and BloodPop. Three Six Zero acquired Miguel Melendez’s Westbrook Entertainment talent management company in 2019.

Formed in 2000, Frontline Entertainment’s list of notable clients includes Banks, Joshua Malina (“The West Wing,” “The Big Bang Theory”), Lorraine Toussaint (“Orange Is The New Black,” “Selma”), Patricia Richardson (“Home Improvement”), Alice Barrett Mitchell (“Heels,” “The Thing About Pam”), Joe Pingue (“Station 11”), Sarah Power (“The Good Witch”) and musician/actor/writer Sam Harris.

“We’re ecstatic that Craig will be bringing his knowledge and expertise to Three Six Zero – he will play a significant part as we continue to expand our diverse management business,” said Melendez, partner at Three Six Zero. “His vision is inspirational and, with three decades of extraordinary success to his name, his input will truly enhance our management team. I look forward to working closely together, especially with newcomer Jabari Banks.”

“I am thrilled to join Mark, Miguel, and Paul [Macrae] and the rest of the Three Six Zero team,” Dorfman added. “Their worldwide reach and experience in the talent, music, branding, and tech worlds provides me with the ability to grow my client’s brands across impactful verticals and seek out the best opportunities for their business.”