Netflix Top 10: ‘From Scratch’ Jumps to No. 1, ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ Debuts at No. 3

The Zoe Saldaña-led limited series “From Scratch” was Netflix’s top title between Oct. 24 and Oct. 30, bringing in 72 million hours viewed.

This viewing period marks the romance’s first full week of availability on Netflix; last week, it debuted at No. 3 with 32.2 million hours viewed after three days on the streamer. “From Scratch” is based on the memoir of the same name by Tembi Locke, who co-created the series with her sister, showrunner Attica Locke.

“From Scratch” is the first project to outrank Ryan Murphy’s recent output at Netflix. Between Jeffrey Dahmer drama “Monster” and his limited series “The Watcher,” Murphy spent five weeks at the top of the chart. During the Oct. 24-30 window, “The Watcher” dropped to second place on the English-language TV chart with 67.5 million hours viewed — still an impressive showing for its second full week on Netflix. “Monster,” in its fifth full week, took fifth place with 41 million hours.

“Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” debuted at No. 3 on the chart with 50 million hours watched in its first six days of availability. The horror anthology series consists of eight episodes, two co-written by del Toro and six written and directed by filmmakers including Vincenzo Natali, David Prior and Ana Lily Amirpour.

Season 3 of “Love is Blind” landed at No. 4 with 42.1 million hours watched from Oct. 24-30, which marked one full week of availability for the first four episodes and five days of availability for the following three episodes. The reality dating show debuted in the same position last week with 24.9 million after the first episode block’s first five days. Episodes 8-10 will debut on Nov. 2 and the finale will debut on Nov. 9, so its presumable that the season will continue to remain on the Netflix Top 10 for weeks to come.

