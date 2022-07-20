Freema Agyeman Exits ‘New Amsterdam’ Ahead of Fifth and Final Season: ‘The Time Has Come’

Freema Agyeman, one of the original stars of NBC’s “New Amsterdam,” will not be returning for the show’s fifth and final season, she announced via Instagram on Wednesday.

“Dearest Dam Fam. First off I would like to say a huge heartfelt THANK YOU for your unending, dedicated and deliciously ferocious support! I feel very fortunate to have connected with so many of you, while rolling around in the skin of Ms. Helen Sharpe, and witness every ebb and flow of your emotional investment in her. What a ride! Thank you for being on it with me. She has meant so much to me, but the time has come for me to hang up her white coat, as I officially share the news that I will not be returning for the final season of New Amsterdam,” Agyeman captioned a photo of herself.

She continued, “While I am saddened, I am also incredibly excited to see how the story concludes as a fan of the series. It has been such a joy to play Dr. Helen Sharpe for 4 seasons – those magnificent writers built a badass! Beyond grateful for the opportunity to tell some of her stories! Fanfic – it’s over to you to tell the rest!! Lots of love Fam!”

She ended her post with a quote, “Every ending is a new beginning.”

Creator and executive producer David Schulner and executive producer Peter Horton confirmed the news in a statement, telling Variety, “We wish Freema the best of luck on her next chapter and the doors of New Amsterdam will always be open if she wishes to return! We are extremely proud of the impact Freema and Dr. Helen Sharpe have made over these past four seasons and are so grateful to have been a part of that story. As we head into the fifth and final season we want our #Sharpwin fans to know we still have a few surprises in store for them.”

The news comes just five days after it was announced that Agyeman will star in Sky Original comedy “Dreamland” opposite Lily Allen. Filming in Europe has already begun.

While it has not yet been revealed how Agyeman will be written out of “New Amsterdam,” which is co-produced by Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah, Season 4 ended with Max (Ryan Eggold) and Helen set to tie the knot in New York. However, as he waited for her on the big day, she called in tears from London saying, “I can’t,” and he told everyone that she was not coming.

“New Amsterdam” returns on NBC on Tuesday, September 20 at 10 p.m.