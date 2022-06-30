Freeform Picks Up ‘The Watchful Eye’ to Series, Mariel Molino to Lead Cast

Freeform has ordered the new scripted series “The Watchful Eye” to series, with Mariel Molino (“Promised Land”) set to lead the cast.

Formerly known as “The Nanny” and created by Julie Durk (“Grace and Frankie”), “The Watchful Eye” focuses on Elena Santos (Molino), a young woman who begins a new job as a live-in nanny for an affluent Manhattan widower and his young son. Moving into their apartment building the Greybourne, she quickly discovers the secrets of many of the other inhabitants, while struggling to hide her own complicated past. The show was ordered to pilot at the network back in September 2021 with Andrea Londo in the lead role.

In addition to Molino, the series also stars Warren Christie (“The Village”) as Elena’s employer Matthew, Kelly Bishop (“Gilmore Girls”) as lifelong Greybourne resident Mrs. Ivey, Amy Acker (“The Gifted”) as Matthew’s sister-in-law Tory, Jon Ecker (“Firefly Lane”) as Elena’s boyfriend Scott, Lex Lumpkin (“All That”) as teenage Greybourne resident Elliot, Henry Joseph Samiri (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) as Matthew’s son Jasper and Aliyah Royale (“The Walking Dead: The World Beyond”) as Elena’s fellow nanny Ginny.

Emily Fox (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) serves as showrunner of “The Watchful Eye,” with Durk acting as a consultant. The two executive produce along with Ryan Seacrest Productions’ Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass, Andrea Shay and Jeffrey Reiner. Reiner will also direct the show’s pilot. ABC Signature produces the series.

“I’m incredibly excited about this series because it presents a contemporary twist on the classic mystery and thriller genre,” Jamila Hunter, EVP of programming and development for Freeform, said in a statement. “Julie, Emily and everyone on the team have created a surprising world of haves and have-nots that’s perfect for Freeform’s audience.”