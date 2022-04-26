Freeform Renews ‘Single Drunk Female,’ Orders Dramedy ‘While You Were Breeding’ Starring Chelsea Frei

Freeform has renewed “Single Drunk Female” for Season 2 while also giving out a series order to the dramedy series “While You Were Breeding.”

“I am thrilled to bring ‘Single Drunk Female’ back for a second season,” said Freeform President Tara Duncan “Jenni Konner, Simone Finch and Daisy Gardner created a series that struck a strong chord in such a sincere and authentic way. I cannot wait to see what they have in store for Sam as she continues on her journey to becoming her best self in season two. Our programming strategy is rooted in bringing fun and entertaining stories that reflect the high stakes and endless possibilities of new adulthood. As we continue to build our slate of captivating original series, ‘While You Were Breeding’ delivers on that promise to our audience.”

“Single Drunk Female” follows 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia), who after a public flame-out at a New York media company, is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol (Ally Sheedy). Back in Greater Boston, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self.

The series also stars Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard. The series was created by Simone Finch, who executive produces along with Jenni Konner, Daisy Gardner, Phil Traill, Nora Silver and Leslye Headland. 20th Television is the studio.

“While You Were Breeding” is based on Kristin Newman’s memoir “What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding.” The series version follows Kacey, single for the first time in her 30s, as she escapes her fast-paced life in Los Angeles to see the world.

Chelsea Frei stars as Kacey, with Catherine Cohen, Alice Hunter, and Kosha Patel also starring. Newman adapted her book for the screen. She also executive produces with Susanna Fogel and Blair Beard. Becca Gleason directed the pilot.

(Pictured: Sofia Black-D’Elia in “Single Drunk Female,” left; Chelsea Frei, right)