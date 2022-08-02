‘Good Trouble’ Renewed for Season 5 at Freeform

“Good Trouble” has been renewed for Season 5 at Freeform.

The long running series was recently announced to be one of the year’s top 10 ad-supported cable dramas among women 18-34. Season 5 is set to once again follow the complicated lives of the residents of downtown Los Angeles’ communal living building The Coterie.

Starring Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez as recently-graduated sisters Callie and Mariana, “Good Trouble” follows the duo as they navigate their lives as 20-somethings in a new city. Mariana aims to upend the male-dominated tech industry, while Callie faces the harsh realities of the legal system during a clerkship for a federal judge. Together, the sisters navigate love, sex and the complicated relationships that come with living in a new city in your 20s.

The series also stars Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Beau Mirchoff, Josh Pence, Priscilla Quintana and Bryan Craig.

“Good Trouble” was created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg. Johnson serves as showrunner and executive producer. Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Ramirez also executive produce.

The new season will likely not see Mitchell’s character of Callie Foster due to her exit in the Season 4 episode “Kiss Me and Smile for Me.” The actress — who had portrayed Callie Foster for nine years since “The Fosters” premiered in 2013 — decided she needed to leave the show in order to see her family in Australia, whom she hadn’t seen in two years due to COVID-19.

“In the finale episode of Season 3, there were so many stories that we’re trying to serve and I wanted to devote an entire episode to her. She was delightful and lovely and said she’ll come back from Australia to do them,” Johnson previously told Variety. “She’s always going to be part of the family, and I don’t think it’s the last we’ll ever see of Callie. Callie’s journey is happening off camera, but we’ll catch up with her.”