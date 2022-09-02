Freeform’s ‘Everything’s Trash’ Casts ‘The Outpost’ Alum Anand Desai-Barochia (EXCLUSIVE)

“Everything’s Trash” at Freeform has cast Anand Desai-Barochia in a guest star role, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series is based on Phoebe Robinson’s book “Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay.” Robinson stars in the series as Phoebe, described as a “30-something outspoken podcast star making her professional mark while living a broke and delightfully messy life in Brooklyn. When her ‘perfect’ older brother launches a political campaign, she’s forced to start her adulting journ-journ.”

Desai-Barochia will play Gael, the CEO of Limelight Media, which is a major podcast venture. The official character description says he is “charismatic and globetrotting. He is a fan of Phoebe and Malika’s work and wants to be in business with them. Gael and Phoebe spark to each other almost immediately…their chemistry is natural and undeniable.”

Desai-Barochia is best known for playing Janzo on The CW fantasy adventure series “The Outpost” for four seasons. He also served as an associate producer on the series. He is also known for playing Lord Hardy on the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton.” His other credits include “Skins,” “Days of Our Lives,” “Tyrant,” and “Emmerdale.”

He is repped by Innovate Artists, Insight Management & Production, and TMP Artists.

The cast of “Everything’s Trash” also includes Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor and Moses Storm. Robinson serves as writer and executive producer on the show via Tiny Reparations in addition to starring. Jonathan Groff serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jose Acevedo of Tiny Reparations serves as co-executive producer. Chioke Nassor serves as director and co-executive producer. ABC Signature, where Tiny Reparations is under an overall deal, is the studio.

The finale of “Everything’s Trash” airs Sept. 7 and the next day all episodes will be available to stream on Hulu.