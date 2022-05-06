Fred Savage Fired From Directing and Producing ‘The Wonder Years’ After Inappropriate Conduct Investigation

Fred Savage, who serves as a director and executive producer on ABC’s “The Wonder Years,” has been fired due to the findings of an investigation about his conduct onset.

Multiple employees complained about Savage’s behavior while working on “The Wonder Years,” a reboot of the ’80s-’90s series of the same name that starred Savage as Kevin Arnold. The nature of the complaints remains unclear. However, a spokesperson for Disney-owned 20th Television, the Disney-owned studio that produces the series, confirmed that allegations were made and that Savage had been terminated.

The statement reads: “Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years.”

This is not Savage’s first time in the news for allegations about his behavior.

In 1993, original “The Wonder Years” costume designer Monique Long sued the actor for sexual harassment. People reported that Long said Savage repeatedly told her, “Oh, Monique, I’m so in love with you. Please have an affair with me.” She also said he asked her out on dates and tried to hold her hand.

Alley Mills, who starred alongside Savage, claimed in 2018 that the original series’ cancellation was a result of the suit. Mills called the suit “completely ridiculous,” saying that Savage was “the least offensive, most wonderful, sweet human being that ever walked the face of the earth.”

Deadline was first to report the news of Savage’s firing.

