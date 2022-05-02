‘The Freak Brothers’ Renewed for Season 2 at Tubi in Streamer’s First Ever Renewal

Tubi has announced that its original animated series “The Freak Brothers” will return for a second season in December 2022. The series renewal is the first ever for the streamer.

“The Freak Brothers,” which is based on Gilbert Shelton’s cult classic comic series “The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers,” follows a trio of stoner characters and their cat as they adjust to life in present-day San Francisco after smoking a magical strain of weed in 1969 forces them into a 50-year nap. The series stars Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Pete Davidson and Tiffany Haddish.

“We’re excited to bring back our favorite trio of Freaks – and their trippy pet Kitty – for another wild season,” Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi, said. “’The Freak Brothers’ has received overwhelming reception since its debut in November and has been a key driver in our growing adult comedy offering, cementing Tubi as a destination for adult animation.”

In its first seven weeks, “The Freak Brothers” delivered nearly twice as many viewers as the #2 series on the platform. The second season renewal, which will feature eight new episodes, marks an effort by Tubi to expand its adult comedy collection.

“The success of season one helped lay the foundation for this awesome new ‘Freak Brothers’ audience, and season two will be full of hilarity and surprises for our super freak army,” executive producer Mark Canton said.

The series is produced by WTG Enterprises and distributed by Lionsgate. It is executive produced by Courtney Solomon and Mark Canton along with showrunners Alan Cohen and Alan Freedland. Woody Harrelson, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Davidson, Adam Devine, Blake Anderson, Gilbert Shelton and Manfred Mroczkowski also serve as executive producers on the series.