‘Game of Thrones’ Producer Frank Doelger Talks New Projects ‘Concordia,’ ‘Doing Good,’ After ‘The Swarm’ – Series Mania

“Game of Thrones” producer Frank Doelger, after executive producing “The Swarm” through his Berlin-based Intaglio Films, now has two new high-end shows for the international pipeline in the pipeline: “Concordia” and “Doing Good.”

During a panel at the Series Mania TV festival Doelger described “Concordia” as “a series about a 21st century community which uses cutting AI technology to see if it can create a fairer, safer, society.”

Twenty years after this community has been a huge success, “countries around the world are approaching the founders of this social engineering experiment to found similar communities in their countries,” he added.

And, “as they research the twenty-year history of this community, they discover that this instance of utopia has provided safe homes for immigrants and thousands of refugees seeking a better life. But they also discover the dark secret that led to its founding.”

Doelger — whose Intaglio is a joint venture between German outfits Beta Cinema and ZDF Enterprises — said “Concordia” will start shooting in September. He did not disclose further details

Meanwhile, “Doing Good” is set in the nexus “between human rights groups and intelligence purposes,” and is told through the eyes of three characters: “The head of a very prominent human rights org, a CIA operative, and the young woman who connects the two,” said Doelger.

He described “Doing Good” as “a show about the social, political, moral complexities of trying to do good amid a morally conflicted world.” Doelger said “Doing Good” is set to start shooting in February of next year but kept further details under wraps.

Meanwhile, “The Swarm” (pictured) which is based on Frank Schätzing’s novel that turns on a global group of scientists and soldiers who must tackle the challenge posed by anomalous behavior in marine animals, including toxic jellyfish, lobsters and whales, who are attacking human beings, will be premiering at the Berlinale in 2023, Doelger said.

The hotly anticipated eight-episode environmental thriller is directed by Luke Watson (“Britannia”), Barbara Eder (“Barbarians”) and Philipp Stoelzl (“North Face”). “The Swarm” stars an A-list cast comprising Cécile de France (“The New Pope“); Sharon Duncan-Brewster (“Sex Education”); Jack Greenlees (“Star Wars — The Last Jedi”), and Barbara Sukowa (“Hannah Arendt”) is produced by Beta Film under the pact called The Alliance formed by Europe’s top state broadcasters — in this case German pubcaster ZDF, Italy’s RAI Fiction, France’s France Televisions and Scandinavian streamer Viaplay — to counter the growing power of Netflix and other streaming giants. Hulu Japan is also on board. ZDF Enterprises and Beta Film are handling worldwide sales.

Doelger said he is now in talks for the second season of “The Swarm,” the first installment of which was largely shot in Italy.