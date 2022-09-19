FRANK Signs to A3 Artists Agency

Non-scripted and digital production company FRANK has signed to A3 Artist Agency for representation across all divisions, Variety has learned.

Known for their non-scripted television series under the Discovery umbrella, FRANK’s impressive slate boasts projects like “Delicious Miss Brown” on Food Network, and the James Beard award-winning PBS series, “Pati’s Mexican Table.” The company was founded by Dan Connell and Pasquale DeFazio.

FRANK’s “Baked in Tradition,” which stars pastry chef and cookbook author Bryan Ford, premiered last month on the Magnolia network, and their Food Network series, “Outchef’d” premieres September 27th. The show will feature home cooks going head-to-head with world-class chefs.

“We are so excited to be in business with such highly credentialed industry veterans like Dan and Pasquale, who collectively have worked with so many established cable networks and television series over the past two decades,” said President Brian Cho. “In particular, their work in the lifestyle space has established FRANK as a leading production company in the unscripted universe, and we look forward to helping them expand.”

Connell, a three-time James Beard Award winning producer/director, body of work includes shows like “Extra Virgin” and the “Rachael Ray Show.” He also created and directed the PBS prime time special, “La Frontera” that explored food and culture on the US/Mexico border.

DeFazio is an Emmy winning producer and twenty-year industry veteran, whose credits include “Delicious Miss Brown,” “Farmhouse Rules,” “Pizza Masters,” and “Baked in Vermont,” all for Discovery Networks, as well as numerous unscripted series for major domestic cable outlets and international networks.