Fox Corp, Verizon Renew Multi-Year Distribution Deal as Fios Adds Tubi and Fox Weather

Fox Corp. struck multi-year renewal of its distribution agreement with Verizon on Wednesday, adding ad-supported streamer Tubi and Fox Weather as part of its offerings via Fios TV.

Per Verizon and Fox, the extended agreement will see the continued distribution all of Fox’s brands on Fios TV, including Fox News Media, Fox Sports, Fox broadcast network and local Fox owned-and-operated TV stations in markets like New York, Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia.

Additionally, Fox Weather will be added to the Fios TV lineup alongside AVOD service Tubi, which will be included in both Fios TV set top boxes, as well as other platforms.

“Fox is pleased to extend and expand our long-standing relationship with Verizon as we add Fox Weather and Tubi to our industry-leading portfolio of news, sports and entertainment available to Verizon’s subscribers,” Michael Biard, president of operations and distribution at the Fox Corporation, said.

Unlike traditional cable, Verizon Fios is a bundled internet access, telephone and television service that operates over a fiber optical network. Similar to a live TV streaming service, such as YouTube TV or fuboTV, Fios TV delivers live television to customers over the internet.

Distribution agreements between media companies and TV providers are becoming increasingly complicated and negotiations drawn out in recent years, as the streaming wars rage on and cord-cutters affect business models. With the completion of a new pact between Fox Corp. and telco giant Verizon, Fios TV customers can be assured that their favorite Fox brands will not be leaving the service anytime soon.