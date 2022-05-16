Fox Surprises Industry With Pre-Recorded Upfront Presentation

Fox Corp. surprised the industry on Monday by hosting an upfront programming presentation that was entirely pre-recorded.

About 800 attendees gathered at the Skylight venue in Lower Manhattan for the presentation that unfolded in immersive fashion across giant screens.

Attendees sat nightclub-style in the round at small tables. As the presentation began to unspool, it became clear that the presentation from Fox Sports, Fox News and Fox Entertainment was all pre-recorded. Fox Corp. senior executives, including CEO Lachlan Murdoch (in sneakers), sat in a long line against the far edge of the room full of media buyers and journalists.

More to come…