Fox Sports Films Announces David Ortiz Documentary ‘Legend of the Fall’ (TV News Roundup)

Fox Sports Films has announced the upcoming original documentary “David Ortiz: Legend of the Fall,” spotlighting Boston Red Sox veteran and Fox MLB analyst Ortiz (aka Big Papi). The sports documentary is set to premiere Oct. 14 on FS1.

“David Ortiz: Legend of the Fall” follows the baseball career and legacy of Ortiz, from the Red Sox’s three World Series championships to his Hall of Fame induction. The documentary film features exclusive interviews with various teammates and rivals, along with behind-the-scenes footage showcasing Ortiz’s intimate moments and celebrations.

“This film sends the message to my fans that if you have faith and don’t quit, you can achieve your dreams,” said Ortiz in a statement. “I was very fortunate to achieve mine and I am humbled by my entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame. I am honored that Fox Sports, Check Point Productions and my very own Big Papi Productions captured my baseball career and special moments at the plate – giving me the gift of being able to relive these precious times in my life. I am equally proud of my accomplishments off the field and being able to share them with my family and community. I hope my fans will enjoy the film as much as I have.”

The documentary is produced by Check Point Productions, in association with Big Papi Productions. David Check, Tim Mullen, Jackie Decker and Danny Field serve as producers. Ortiz and Alex Radetsy executive produce alongside Fox Sports’ Eric Shanks, Mark Silverman, Charlie Dixon and Barry Nugent.

Watch the official trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news:

FIRST LOOKS

Prime Video has revealed the first look at the upcoming drama series, “Riches,” which will drop all six episodes on Dec. 2.

Written and created by Abby Ajayi, the series follows the exploits of the privileged and successful Richards family. After London-based business mogul Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie) suffers a stroke, the fight for control over the Richards’ cosmetics empire begins. Along with Quarshie, the series stars Deborah Ayorinde, Sarah Niles, Adeyinka Akinrinade, Ola Orebiyi, Nneka Okoye and Emmanuel Imani.

“Riches” is produced by Greenacre Films in association with Monumental Television, and commissioned by ITV. Nadine Marsh-Edwards, Amanda Jenks and Ajayi serves as executive producers for Greenacre Films, and Alison Owen and Alison Carpenter executive produce for Monumental Television. The series will be produced by Yvonne Francas and directed by Sebastian Thiel, Ajayi and Darcia Martin. Banijay Rights will be responsible for international distribution on behalf of Greenacre Films.

David Hindley/Prime Video

David Hindley/Prime Video

David Hindley/Prime Video

David Hindley/Prime Video

Masterpiece has released the first look at Hannah Waddingham in the rom-com miniseries, “Tom Jones,” set to premiere on Masterpiece on PBS in 2023. Waddingham will play the seductive Lady Bellaston.

Based on Henry Fielding’s “The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling,” the four-part series stars Solly McLeod as Tom Jones and Sophie Wilde as Sophia Western. “Tom Jones” is written and executive produced by Gwyneth Hughes, and directed by Georgia Parris.

Steffan Hill

PROGRAMMING

Fox Business Network will debut the third season of “FBN Prime” on Oct. 15, in celebration of the network’s 15th anniversary.

The new season will include all-new episodes of “How America Works” with Mike Rowe, “American Built” hosted by Stuart Varney, “American Dream Homes” hosted by Cheryl Casone and “American Gold: The Legend of Bear Gulch.” “Mansion Global” is also set to return with Miami real estate veteran Katrina Campins at the helm while Kacie McDonell is on maternity leave. Additional programs include “Historic Battles for America: Crucial Conflicts” narrated by Kelsey Grammer, “Duck Family Treasure” and “American Dynasty.”

PODCASTS

Rachel Maddow and MSNBC announced Monday the launch of original podcast, “Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra,” which will debut Oct. 10.

The eight-episode series examines the history of Americans who plotted to overthrow the government and end democracy during World War II, along with the members of Congress who supported the movement.

“Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra” is a MSNBC podcast executive produced by Maddow and former “The Rachel Maddow Show” producer Michael Yarvitz. The first two episodes will be available Oct. 10, and episodes will drop weekly on Mondays.

EXECUTIVES

Hallmark Media has appointed Alice Rao as senior vice president of publicity. She is based in Los Angeles and reports to chief communications officer Annie Howell.

In her new role, Rao will oversee publicity campaigns that promote Hallmark Media’s networks and services, programming, talent and executives. She will also collaborate with corporate communications, talent relations and events, programming and additional internal and external parties.

Prior to Hallmark Media, Rao worked as communications and publicity consultant with Netflix, HBO Max, Turner Networks and MRC Media, focusing on such hit shows as “Stranger Things,” “Emily in Paris,” “Russian Doll” and “The Upshaws.” She also served in senior executive roles at AMC Networks, Sony, NBC Universal and Discovery Networks.