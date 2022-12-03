Fox News Parts Ways With Contributor Lara Trump

Lara Trump, a vociferous supporter of her father-in-law and his policies when he campaigned for re-election to the White House in 2020, is parting ways as an official contributor to Fox News Channel.

The Fox Corp.-backed network confirmed Saturday that Trump, wife to President Donald Trump’s younger son, Eric, was no longer an official contributor to the network, which hired her in the role in the spring of 2021.

“We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” the company said in a statement. Fox News’ decision was previously reported by The Los Angeles Times.

Fox News has long maintained a policy that prohibits people from being contributors when they announce a campaign for public office. In this case, since Donald Trump has announced his intention to run once again for president, the network’s rules bar Lara Trump from being paid for her commentary. She could conceivably appear on the air in an unpaid capacity, as she did when Donald Trump ran during the 2020 campaign.

She exits the role as many media outlets backed by Rupert Murdoch appear to have soured on Donald Trump. He has been criticized in recent months by the editorial pages of both The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post. Both are published by News Corp., a corporate sibling to Fox Corp. Both companies are controlled by the Murdoch family.

Even some Fox News outlets, which have not targeted Trump in recent months, have been harsh toward the former president. Last month, Lara Trump appeared on Fox Business Network after her father-in-law announced his candidacy for the 2024 election. Anchor Stuart Varney told her that “I’m sure you’re very supportive of your father-in-law, but to those of us on the outside looking at it, it didn’t seem as though he’s got the old magic, you know what I mean?” Lara Trump pushed back: “Oh, well, I highly disagree with that.”

Her contributor role had long been something to monitor. When she joined Fox News in an official capacity in 2021, she was considering running for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina.