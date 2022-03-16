Fox News Correspondent Benjamin Hall Out of Ukraine After Injuries

Benjamin Hall, the Fox News Channel correspondent who was injured while covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for the Fox Corp.-owned network, has managed to get out of the country, according to a memo from Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media’s CEO, issued Wednesday.

“Ben is alert and in good spirits. He is being treated with the best possible care in the world and we are in close contact with his wife and family,” Scott said in the note to staffers.

Fox News has deployed a handful of correspondents around the country, including Trey Yingst and Steve Harrigan.

Hall had been reporting in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine, with cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova when their vehicle came under fire. Hall had initially been hospitalized in Ukraine. Kuvshynova was working as a freelance consultant for Fox News in the country, helping find sources and gathering information.

Hall, who has extensive experience covering news overseas, joined Fox News as a State Department correspondent in 2015. His work has taken him to Syria, Iraq and Libya over the years, and he has contributed to such outlet as the New York Times, the Times of London, The Independent and the BBC. He has also written a book, “Inside ISIS: The Brutal Rise of a Terrorist Army.”

News of Hall’s exit from the country was reported on Fox News Wednesday morning, with anchor Martha MacCallum telling viewers, “We are all thinking of Ben and his family. And our thoughts and prayers go out to all of them. We hope for more good news to come in the days ahead.”