Fox Nation Readies Slate of Original Films With ‘Shell Collector’

There’s a new resident making a home in Fox Nation alongside Nancy Grace and the police from “Cops.”

Amanda Whittier is a widow trying to make new friends in a small seaside town after the death of her husband. Unlike Grace and the police, Whittier is fictional, a character in a new original movie meant to pluck the heartstrings and continue to broaden the audience on the streaming outlet, which is part of Fox News Media. Whittier is the central character in “The Shell Collector,” based on a book by author Nancy Naigle and slated to debut on September 1, and part of a rollout of four original films on the subscription-only broadband venue.

“Since launching less than four years ago, Fox Nation has established itself as a go-to destination for lifestyle and entertainment programming. I’m thrilled to share our expansion into film production and Nancy Naigle’s ‘The Shell Collector’ is the perfect fit for our first title,” said John Finley, executive vice president of development, in a statement.

The next of three original films planned for Fox Nation will be tied to the holiday season.

The addition of the movies comes as Fox News is working to add to its streaming audience by expanding content related to lifestyle, real estate and similar topics. In recent months, Fox Nation has licensed Warner Bros. movies starring Clint Eastwood and enlisted Kevin Costner and Kelsey Grammer to help produce documentary series about travel and history.

“The Shell Collector” is produced in association with Cartel Pictures, and will star Caitlin Clark, Christopher Russell, and Jennifer Higgin. Naigle, the author of the original book. has developed a following over the years by writing love stories set in small-town settings and has over 30 titles in print, including “What Remains True,” “Recipe for Romance,” and “The Christmas Shop.” Several of her holiday titles have been developed into movies for The Hallmark Channel, including “The Secret Ingredient” and “Christmas Joy.”

During a recent call with investors., Lachlan Murdoch, CEO of Fox Corp., the parent company of Fox News, said subscriptions to Fox Nation had “increased its subscriber base by approximately 80% over the past fiscal year,” but declined to give the number of subscribers to the service.