Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier To Give Keynote At Mipcom Cannes

Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier is set to give a keynote address at Mipcom Cannes in October.

Mipcom is set to take place at the Palais des Festivals in the French seaside town from Oct. 17-20. Over 10,000 delegates are expected to attend.

Collier’s session will take place on Day 1 as part of the Media Mastermind keynote series during which he’ll discuss strategy as well wider trends and industry issues. Other media executives are also expected to take part in the series during the four-day event.

Among the Fox CEO’s responsibilities are driving creative and commercial strategy for the Fox Entertainment brand, which comprises FOX network, FOX Alternative Entertainment (unscripted), FOX Entertainment Studios (scripted), Studio Ramsay Global (culinary and lifestyle), Bento Box Entertainment (animation), TMZ (entertainment news), Web3 media, Blockchain Creative Labs, Tubi (streaming platform) and MarVista Entertainment, a global studio.

FOX Entertainment also owns MarVista, which is overseen by CEO Fernando Szew.

“With nearly four decades as one of the television industry’s most significant annual exchanges of ideas and opportunities, Mipcom never fails to drive conversation and guide our industry’s agenda,” said Collier in a statement. “It’s an honor to participate as a keynote speaker this year.”

Lucy Smith, entertainment division director at RX France, which runs Mipcom, added: “Mipcom Cannes is truly back at full strength for 2022. Stands from the U.S. Studios are in line with pre-pandemic times, and their creative leaders are back on the conference stage. We look forward to welcoming Charlie warmly and learning more about FOX Entertainment’s strategy and future thinking.”