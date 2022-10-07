Fox Renews Dan Harmon Animated Comedy ‘Krapopolis’ For Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere

Fox has renewed the animated comedy “Krapopolis” for Season 2 before the show’s series premiere.

The series, which hails from Dan Harmon, was originally picked up at Fox in February 2021. It is slated to premiere on the broadcaster in 2023, but it does not yet have an official premiere date.

Per the official logline, “‘Krapopolis’ is set in mythical ancient Greece and tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities – without trying to kill each other, that is.”

The show show’s voice cast includes stars like Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell.

“As you can imagine, anything Dan Harmon does is unflinchingly irreverent and filled with his signature, bold characters; and these early episodes of ‘Krapopolis’ far surpass even our highest expectations,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment. “While we continue to evolve Fox’s animation brand, it’s a true delight watching Dan and his team work their magic on ‘Krapopolis.’ But it’s an even bigger thrill to be so confident in this special project to be able to reward it with an early renewal.”

Harmon created “Krapopolis” and executive produces the series under his direct animation deal with Fox. The show is produced by Fox’s animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. It represents Fox’s first wholly owned animated series. Fox’s recently formed content sales unit, Fox Entertainment Global, will introduce the comedy to international program buyers at MIPCOM Cannes.