Fox Comedy Series ‘Animal Control’ Casts Vella Lovell in Lead Role Opposite Joel McHale

Vella Lovell will star opposite Joel McHale in the upcoming Fox comedy series “Animal Control.”

The single-camera series was originally ordered at Fox in June, with McHale joining the show in mid-October.

The show is described as “a workplace comedy following a group of Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.”

Lovell will star as Emily. Per her official character description, she is “the sweet-natured and endearingly awkward boss of the Animal Control precinct. She may be in over her head at the job, but she’s beloved by her team.” That will be in contrast to McHale’s character, Frank, who is said to be a “cynical and curmudgeonly” ex-cop who was fired after trying to expose corruption in his department.

Lovell is known for her roles in shows like “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” at The CW, “Dollface” at Hulu, “Mr. Mayor” at NBC, and “As We See It” at Amazon. She also lent her voice to the animated Netflix series “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.” On the film side, Lovell has been in features such as the critically-acclaimed “The Big Sick” and “A Clüsterfünke Christmas.”

She is repped by Verve and Industry Entertainment.

“Animal Control” is expected to debut on Fox at midseason. The show will be Fox’s first wholly owned live-action comedy. It hails from writers and executive producers Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, with Tad Quill also executive producing. McHale will executive produce in addition to starring. Fox Entertainment Studios will produce.