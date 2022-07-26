Fox Orders Comedy ‘Animal Control’ Straight to Series

Fox has given a straight-to-series order to the comedy “Animal Control,” Variety has confirmed.

As the title suggests, the show is a single-camera workplace comedy about a group of animal control workers. It hails from writers and executive producers Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling. Fisher and Greenberg previously were two of the co-creators of the Fox comedy series “The Moodys,” while Sterling has worked on Fox shows like “King of the Hill” and “The Last Man on Earth.” Fox Entertainment Studios will produce.

Greenberg is repped by UTA and Greenberg Glusker LLP. Fisher is repped by WME. Sterling is repped by UTA, Kaplan / Perrone Entertainment, and Sloane Offer.

The show was developed as part of Fox’s year-round script-to-series development model. Three scripts are already completed and casting is expected to begin soon. It is being considered for a midseason slot on Fox’s 2022-2023 schedule. The network was previously considering the comedy “Cindy Snow” for such a slot, but the network ultimately passed on that show. It is also Fox’s first fully-owned live-action comedy since the broadcaster was spunoff from 21st Century Fox as part of the Disney acquisition deal.

Fox has only one new series debuting as part of its fall schedule — the country music drama “Monarch” starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins. “Monarach” was originally slated to debut at midseason in 2022 before the network pushed it back to a fall debut. Fox has several other new shows in the pipeline, but they are all being held for midseason. Those are: the anthology series “Accused” from Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa, and David Shore; the missing persons drama “Alert;” and animated shows “Krapopolis” and “Grimsburg.”

