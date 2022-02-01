‘Foundation’ Season 2 Adds 10 to Cast and Debuts First Look

Apple TV Plus announced 10 new additions to the Season 2 cast of science fiction series “Foundation” including Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir and Sandra Yi Sencindiver, and debuted a first look image.

New cast members also include Ella-Rae Smith, Dimitri Leonidas, Ben Daniels, Holt McCallany, Mikael Persbrandt, Rachel House and Nimrat Kaur. They join Season 1 stars Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann and Cassian Bilton. The series, based on Isaac Asimov’s book series of the same name, follows four individuals who transcend space and time as they overcome deadly crises and shift loyalties. Their complicated relationships ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

Laughland plays Brother Constant, a cheerful and confident claric whose job is to evangelize the Church of the Galactic Spirit across the Outer Reach. Ghir plays Poly Verisof, high claric of the Church described as “a terrible drunk — intelligent enough to see the path he’s on, but too cynical to change.” Sencindiver plays Enjoiner Rue, a politically savvy former courtesan to Cleon the 16th who now serves as consigliere to Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion, played by Smith, who charms her way into the Imperial Palace while on a secret quest for revenge. Leonidas plays Hober Mallow, a sarcastic master trader who is summoned against his will to serve a higher, selfless cause. Daniels plays Bel Roise, the last great general of the Superliminal Fleet and would-be conqueror of the Foundation. McCallany plays Jaegger Fount, the current warden of Terminus and guardian of its citizens against external threats. Persbrandt plays the Warlord of Kalgan, described as “a monster of a man” with powerful psychic abilities and fueled by hate in his quest to take over the galaxy. House plays Tellem Bond, the mysterious leader of the Mentallics. Nimrat Kaur plays Yanna Seldon. Details for her character are yet to be announced.

“Foundation” is produced for Apple by Skydance Television. David S. Goyer serves as showrunner, and executive produces with Robyn Asimov, Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost.