‘For All Mankind’ Showrunners Matt Wolpert, Ben Nedivi Extend Sony Pictures TV Overall Deal

Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi –the co-creators, showrunners and executive producers of “For All Mankind” — have extended their overall deal with Sony Pictures Television.

The writing duo has been based at Sony for the past two years. Under the deal, they will continue to serve as showrunners on “For All Mankind” while also developing scripted dramas for all networks and platforms.

“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with the amazing team at Sony,” said Wolpert and Nedivi. “’For All Mankind’ has been a dream come true for us both and we can’t wait to keep pushing forward on Season Four of the show and other exciting new projects.”

“For All Mankind” airs on Apple’s streaming service and was recently renewed for a fourth season. Production on the new season is expected to begin later in August. Sony Pictures Television produces the show for Apple.

In addition to their work on “For All Mankind,” Wolpert and Nedivi are known for working as writers and co-executive producers on the first seasons of the FX anthology series “Fargo.” They also worked on the FX series “American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson” as writers and consulting producers. At Netflix, they were writers and co-executive producers on the first season of the hit series “The Umbrella Academy.”

They are repped by CAA and JSSK.

“For All Mankind” was renewed for a fourth season ahead of the Season 3 finale. The critically-acclaimed show presents an alternative history drama in which the United States never left the space race. Season 3 jumped forward in time to the 1990s and saw the U.S. and the Soviet Union racing to get to Mars.