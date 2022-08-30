‘For All Mankind’ Season 4 at Apple Casts Daniel Stern

Daniel Stern has been cast in Season 4 of “For All Mankind” at Apple, Variety has learned.

The news comes about a month after “For All Mankind” was renewed for Season 4. Production on the new season is underway.

“For All Mankind” is an alternative history series that explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon.

Stern joins the series as series regular as Eli Hobson, the new administrator at NASA. A former Auto Industry CEO, he’s been tasked with bringing the agency into the 21st century, a challenge much bigger than he anticipated.

Stern is best known for his roles in films like “Diner,” “City Slickers,” “Home Alone,” and “The Milagro Beanfield War.” He is also known for serving as the narrator on the hit series “The Wonder Years.” More recently, Stern has been in shows like “Shrill” at Hulu, “Manhattan” on WGN America, and “House of Lies” at Showtime.

He is repped by Buchwald and Yorn Levine Barnes Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner Endlich & Gellman

The cast of “For All Mankind” includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt.

“For All Mankind” was created by Ronald D. Moore along with series showrunners Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert. All three serves as executive producers, with Moore executive producing along with Maril Davis via Tall Ship Productions. David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Nichole Beattie also executive produce. Sony Pictures Television is the studio behind the series.