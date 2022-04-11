Apple TV Plus’ ‘For All Mankind’ Season 3 Sets Summer Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

“For All Mankind” will return for its third season on June 10, Apple TV Plus announced Monday.

Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, the critically-acclaimed science fiction drama imagines an alternate history where Russia beat the United States in putting a man on the moon first. As a result of this historical divergence, the space race between the two countries never ends, leading to a world where both nations have advanced moon colonies staffed 24/7 and the Cold War has led to much quicker technological advances. The series focuses on the exploits of the astronauts and staff of NASA in this alternate universe, delving into both their professional and personal lives.

The first two seasons of “For All Mankind” covered a span of almost two decades, starting in 1969 and ending in the late ’80s. Season 3 again jumps ahead into the early ’90s, as the space race expands to the exploration of Mars. Joel Kinnaman, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Wrenn Schmidt and Coral Peña return to play the various NASA personal the show focuses on, with Shantel VanSanten, Cynthy Wu and Casey Johnson also returning. In addition, Edi Gathegi joins the main cast this season as the new character, Dev Ayesa.

Wolpert and Nedivi serve as the showrunners of “For All Mankind,” and executive produce alongside Moore, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Nichole Beattie, as well as Maril Davis for Tall Ship Productions. Sony Pictures Television produces the show for Apple TV Plus.

Season 3 of “For All Mankind” consists of 10 episodes, which will stream weekly on Fridays starting June 10. Watch the date announcement trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

PROGRAMMING

Season 2 of Comedy InvAsian, a showcase for AAPI comedians, will premiere on Peacock, Tubi and other streaming platforms May 1, the first day of AAPI Heritage Month. Each episode of the series features a half-hour set from a different comedian, with the second season spotlighting Eli Nicolas, Rosie Tran, Aidan Park, Nishy XL, Vinayak Pal, Jiaoying Summers, George Wang Jr. and Lin Sun. The series is executive produced by Koji Steven Sakai of Little Nalu Pictures, Victor Elizalde of Viva Pictures and Quentin Lee of Margin Films. Little Nalu Pictures produces with distribution by Viva Pictures. The series was created by Sakai and Lee, who also showrun the second season, with Lee directing every episode.

WeTV has announced the new courtroom reality series “Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler,” premiering on May 12. The series follows Judge Taylor as she monitors the interactions of couples through surveillance cameras installed in their homes, and comes to a decision whether they should stay together or break up. If Taylor decides the couple should stay together, she will marry them on the spot, or have them renew their vows. For married couples who participate, Taylor will divorce them on the spot. Season 1 of the series will consist of eight hour long episodes. Every episode will premiere on the streaming service ALLBLK the Monday following their WeTV airing.

HBO Max has announced the new comedy special “Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners,” which will debut on the platform April 21. Taped live at Los Angeles’ Belasco Theatre, the special will feature five up-and-coming standups: D.C. Ervin, Tony Baker, Chaunté Wayans, Esau McGraw and Sydney Castillo. Marlon Wayans hosts the set, and executive produces the special alongside Rick Alvarez, Troy Miller, Steve Harris and Michael Rotenberg. Tony Miller directs.

TRAILER

HBO has shared the first trailer for “We Own This City,” the new miniseries from “The Wire” creator David Simon. Based on Justin Fenton’s nonfiction book of the same name, the show follows the rise and fall of Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force, which disbanded due to internal corruption. Jon Bernthal leads the cast, which also includes Wunmi Mosaku, Jamie Hector, Josh Charles, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Domenick Lombardozzi, Trey Chaney, Delaney Williams, Jermaine Crawford, Anwan Glover, Chris Clanton, Nathan Corbett, Maria Broom, Susan Rome, Michael Salconi, McKinley Belcher III, Dagmara Domińczyk, Rob Brown, Don Harvey, David Corenswet, Larry Mitchell, Ian Duff and Lucas Van Engen. The series was developed by Simon and George Pelecanos, and will be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green in its entirety. “We Own This City” premieres April 25, and will run for six episodes. Watch the trailer below.

DEALS

Nicholas Weinstock’s Invention Studios has inked a first-look deal with production company Fremantle. Under the terms of the deal, Invention Studios will develop television, new media and podcast projects for Fremantle. The deal was supervised in part by Lorenzo De Maio of De Maio Entertainment, and De Maio Entertainment will serve as a partner and strategic advisor for Invention Studios in developing its slate. Weinstock is best known for developing and executive producing “Severance” on Apple TV PLus, as well as the upcoming series “High Desert” for the platform. Other projects he’s produced include “In the Dark” on the CW, “Escape At Dannemora” at Showtime and “Alex Strangelove” for Netflix.

EVENTS

The hosts of “Today” will perform “Murder in Studio One,” a live podcast taping on April 27 at the Minetta Lane Theater, Audible announced Monday. The live reading will feature Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Jenna Bush Hager in a comedic whodunit murder mystery. Although the event itself will be one night only, Audible and NBC News will release “Murder in Studio One” as a special podcast at a later date.

AWARD SHOWS

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced that the host for the 73rd annual Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards will be New York Times and CBS Sunday Morning journalist David Pogue. Also joining the lineup is Rich Little, the veteran Las Vegas headliner and TV, film and Broadway star. Little will present the Pioneers categories. The ceremony will be held at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas on April 25.

INITATIVES

On April 29, The Creative Coalition will lead its annual delegation of actors and industry leaders to Capitol Hill for meetings with Congress and the Biden administration to discuss the importance of federal funding for the arts. The delegation, called the #RightstToBearArts delegation, is led by The Creative Coalition president Tim Daly and the organization’s CEO Robin Bronk. Members include Caroline Aaron (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Iain Armitage (“Young Sheldon”), Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Julian Casablancas of The Strokes, Anthony Hill (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Jason Isaacs (“Good Sam”), Gloria Calderón Kellett (“With Love”), Caity Lotz (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”), Kyla Pratt (“Call Me Kat”), Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), singer/songwriter KT Tunstall, Mario Van Peebles (“A Million Little Things”), and BD Wong (“Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens”). Following the Capitol Hill meetings, The Creative Coalition will host a gala at D.C.’s Lincoln Restaurant, featuring a performance by Turnstall.

LATE NIGHT

Viola Davis and Henry Winkler will guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday, while Chance the Rapper and Beanie Feldstein will guest on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”