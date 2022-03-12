HGTV’s Jane Latman Takes Over Food Network as Courtney White Launches Content Banner (EXCLUSIVE)

Discovery’s cable powerhouses Food Network and HGTV are undergoing a management shuffle as the company prepares to merge with WarnerMedia in a deal that is expected to close in April.

HGTV veteran Jane Latman is taking over management of Food Network in addition to the home-focused lifestyle cabler. Courtney White is exiting her post as president of Food Network to launch a new content banner, Butternut Films.

“Jane has more than proven her leadership skills at HGTV where, so far this year, she leads the industry in launching six of the top 20 freshman hits among ages 25-54 — more than any other cable network,” Kathleen Finch, chief lifestyle brands officer of Discovery, said in a statement. “She is the perfect choice to lead our important food and home content businesses and I’m confident she will bring the same creative magic to Food Network that she has to HGTV.”

Latman has been with Discovery for nearly 20 years and has been instrumental in HGTV’s rise as a cultural force. White joined Discovery and its predecessor, Scripps Networks, in 2005.

More to come…