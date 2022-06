Netflix is developing a new limited series adaptation of John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden,” Variety has confirmed.

The series will be written by Zoe Kazan, whose grandfather, Elia Kazan, helmed the 1955 film adaptation of Steinbeck’s novel. Florence Pugh is attached to star in the series, though the character she will play remains unconfirmed. Anonymous Content and Endeavor Content will co-produce the series.

Deadline first reported the news of the series.

More to come…