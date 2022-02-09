‘Flight Attendant’ Creator Steve Yockey Lands Script to Series Commitment at Fox for Comedy ‘Cindy Snow’

Steve Yockey, the creator and co-showrunner of HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant,” has developed a new dark comedy series that has gotten a script to series order at Fox.

The single-camera project is titled “Cindy Snow.” The series follows the title character, who is the most popular local meteorologist in Savannah, GA. But behind the cameras, she’s — not nice. When a freak head injury at work triggers surreal glimpses of the future, Cindy’s life quickly unspools. Cindy is then cosmically dragged towards being a better person, kicking and screaming the entire way.

Yockey will write the series in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner. The show will be co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television.

Yockey developed “The Flight Attendant” for television, based on the book of the same name by Chris Bohjalian. Yockey was an executive producer on Season 1 of the show and serves as co-showrunner on Season 2 alongside Natalie Chaidez. Season 1 of “The Flight Attendant” proved to be a major critical success, with the show netting multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nominations, including best comedy series. Series lead Kaley Cuoco also picked up nods at both awards shows for best actress in a comedy among the show’s many other nominations.

Variety exclusively reported that Yockey also wrote and executive produced the HBO Max pilot for “Dead Boy Detectives,” based on the DC Comics characters. He has also written for shows such as “Supernatural,” “Doom Patrol,” and “Scream: The TV Series.”

He is repped by ICM, Wetdog Entertainment, and Goodman Genow.