‘Flight Attendant’ Star Kaley Cuoco Talks Playing Clones in Season 2: ‘I’m Done With Me!’

Kaley Cuoco has had enough of working with herself.

In Season 2 of “The Flight Attendant,” she returns to the HBO Max series as Cassie Bowden. Newly sober, she’s still a flight attendant, but has a side job working for the CIA. Throughout the season, Cassie encounters numerous clones of herself.

“Our team had many meetings with the team behind ‘Orphan Black’ because we did the same sort of thing,” Cuoco told me on Tuesday night at “The Flight Attendant” premiere at the Pacific Design Center. “I’ve never seen or done anything like this. I had many body doubles. Many girls that worked against me and acted against me.”

“Literally walk on Warner Bros. and you’d see so many of me walking around,” she continued. “They’re like, ‘I just saw you at the coffee.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m over in my trailer.’ There were too many Cassies at Warner Bros.”

She said with a laugh, “A lot of the time I was working by myself and you know who I don’t want to work with again? Me — I’m done with me!”

In the season’s first episode, Cassie finds herself witnessing the murder of a man she was tracking for the CIA. With returning and new characters, Cassie isn’t sure who is truly on her side anymore. “You can’t trust anyone this season and Cassie a few episodes in also starts feeling … very unsure and unsettled on who to trust at this point. It’s been a wild season.”

Showrunners Steve Yockey and Natalie Chaidez gushed over Cuoco’s versatility. “Kaley brought it. She brought it technically, she brought it performance-wise. It was just a delight to watch her be all those different persons,” Chaidez said.

Yockey added, “I think the amount of work involved in it technically took us all by surprise, but Kaley found ways to make it fun for the crew, like how fast can [she] change from one Cassie to another Cassie. … She found ways to keep it fun.”

Sharon Stone joins the show as Cassie’s mom. “Sharon was amazing, total dream. I did not see that coming,” Cuoco said. “Total pro. Fun, funny and the most gorgeous person in person. I knew she was gorgeous, but then you see her and you’re like, ‘Oh, my God!’ But she loved the show. We found out that she was a fan and that she wanted to do it so we were like, ‘Yes, Sharon Stone, you can come on our show. Whatever you want.”