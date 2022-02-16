‘Flight Attendant’ Creator Steve Yockey Signs Warner Bros. TV Overall Deal

Steve Yockey has signed a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, Variety has learned.

Yockey is best known for creating the critically-acclaimed HBO Max series “The Flight Attendant” starring Kaley Cuoco, which is produced by WBTV. He also serves as an executive producer and is co-showrunner on Season 2. The show recently wrapped on its second season, with Season 1 netting nine Emmy nominations. Yockey was nominated for best writing for a comedy series as well as best comedy series.

“It’s a total pleasure to continue growing my relationship with Channing, Clancy, Leigh, Adrienne and the team at Warner Bros,” Yockey said. “They’ve nurtured and supported my wild ideas and trusted they would resonate with a wide audience. The studio’s going to need a lot more ‘In case of emergency, break glass’ boxes on the lot with me around, but everyone seems okay with that.”

Under the deal, Yockey will develop and produce original content for all platforms, including HBO Max and other streaming outlets, cable, and broadcast. WBTV did not disclose financial terms of the deal, but sources say that it is just under eight figures.

Variety reported last week that Yockey has received a script-to-series commitment at Fox for the dark comedy “Cindy Snow,” about a TV meteorologist who suffers a head injury and starts having visions of the future.

Variety exclusively reported that Yockey also wrote and executive produced the HBO Max pilot for “Dead Boy Detectives,” based on the DC Comics characters. He has also written for shows such as “Supernatural,” “Doom Patrol,” and “Scream: The TV Series.”

He is repped by ICM, Wetdog Entertainment, and Goodman Genow.