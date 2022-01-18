Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder Mick Fleetwood to Produce Music Drama in Development at Fox

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Mick Fleetwood is set to executive produce a drama series currently in development at Fox.

Titled “13 Songs,” the show follows rock Legend Jasper Jones and his band, The Grift, who once made music that spoke to a generation of Americans, but not anymore. Decades later, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, Jasper is given only a few months to live. As a final love letter to his fans, he reconnects with his band to write and record 13 final songs and leave his mark on the world forever.

Will Reiser and Jonathan Prince will serve as writers and executive producers on “13 Songs.” Jonathan Levine will direct and executive produce. Along with Fleetwood, Willie Mercer and Ron West of Thruline Entertainment, Gillian Bohrer of Megamix, and David Blackman of Polygram Entertainment will also executive produce. Lionsgate and Fox Entertainment will produce.

Development on the series comes as Fox continues to look for shows in the music space. The network struck gold in 2015 with its hip hop drama “Empire” and is currently prepping the country music drama “Monarch.” The latter show was originally meant to debut on Jan. 30 immediately after the NFC Championship game, but was recently moved to the fall.

Formed in 1967, Fleetwood Mac has released nearly two dozen studio albums, with the latest being “Say You Will” in 2003. The band is known for releasing hit songs such as “Dreams,” “Go Your Own Way,” and “Black Magic Woman.” Variety reported in January 2021 that Fleetwood had become the third member of the group to sell his interest in the band’s song catalog to BMG. It included Fleetwood’s interest in all of the band’s recorded work apart from their first two albums.

Reiser is repped by UTA, Thruline Entertainment and attorney Jamie Feldman. Prince is repped by Rothman Brecher Erich Livingston, Thruline Entertainment and attorney Brad Small. Levine is represented by CAA and attorney Carlos Goodman. Fleetwood is repped by CAA.