‘First Kill,’ a Lesbian Vampire Teen Love Story, Gets Bloody Netflix Trailer

Netflix is giving a first taste of its upcoming vampire lesbian love story “First Kill.” The streamer released a trailer for the new young adult series, which is set to debut June 10.

Based on a short story from horror writer V. E. Schwab, which was originally published in the 2020 anthology “Vampires Never Get Old: Tales With Fresh Bite,” the series stars Imani Lewis and Sarah Catherine Hook as Calliope and Juliette, two teenage girls who have a meet-cute at their high school and fall head over heels in love. But their relationship gets complicated quickly when they discover their hidden identities: Calliope is the daughter of a long family line of vampire hunters, while Juliette is a “legacy,” a child born to a vampire family. To make matters worse, both of their families are preparing them for their “first kills,” an important rite of passage for vampire and hunter.

The trailer shows the two meeting and developing a relationship, to the harsh disapproval of their parents. As the two grow closer, the war between their two factions ramps up, and the trailer teases action between the two groups as well as the inclusion of other horror monsters such as werewolves and demons.

“We faced everyone, monster and human, who tried to come between us,” Lewis narrates in the trailer.

In addition to Lewis and Hook, “First Kill” also stars Elizabeth Mitchell, Will Swenson, Aubion Wise, Jason Robert Moore, Gracie Dzienny, Dylan McNamara, Dominic Goodman, Phillip Mullings Jr., MK xyz, Jonas Dylan Allen and Roberto Mendez. Felicia D. Henderson leads the writing team, which also includes Schwab. Both executive produce, along with Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss for Belletrist Productions.

“First Kill” will consist of eight 1-hour episodes. Watch the full trailer below.