‘Firefly’ Reunion? Morena Baccarin Would to Love to Appear on ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ With Gina Torres

“9-1-1: Lone Star” has already featured guest appearances by two “Angel” alums, Julie Benz and Amy Acker, during the first few episodes of its currently airing third season. And if showrunner Tim Minear — who was a writer and executive producer on “Angel” and brought in Gina Torres, a vet of the WB series, as a lead on “Lone Star” at the start of Season 2 — is down for it, an actress from one of Minear’s other beloved series would love to make another reunion happen: “Firefly” star Morena Baccarin.

“Oh, that would be fun! I haven’t seen those guys in forever,” Baccarin told Variety Friday, during an interview for her upcoming NBC drama “The Endgame.” “I love Tim. Yeah, I just got to clear my schedule with these guys,” she said, pointing to her new bosses, “Endgame” co-creators and executive producers Nick Wooton and Jake Coburn.

But Wooton was cool with it, telling Variety in front of his star: “Yeah, sure, any time. For sure.”

Ball is in your court, Tim Minear and Fox.

Baccarin and Torres starred alongside Nathan Fillion on the short-lived Joss Whedon-created space Western drama “Firefly” from 2002-2003 on Fox. Baccarin played Inara Serra and Torres had the role of Zoe Alleyne Washburne, two members of the gang on the spaceship Serenity.

Currently, Torres stars alongside Rob Lowe on “9-1-1: Lone Star,” playing chief paramedic Tommy Vega. Torres had the role of goddess Jasmine on “Angel,” a show that featured Benz as the vampire Darla and Acker as the genius Fred. On Season 3 of Lone Star, Benz guest starred on the first few episodes as Sadie, a woman who helped out Captain Owen Strand (Lowe), and Acker is currently recurring as his love interest, Catherine.

While you wait to see if Baccarin will join the ranks of Minear series alums on “Lone Star,” you can check out her new show, “Endgame,” which premieres Feb. 21 at 10/9c on NBC.