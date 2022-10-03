‘Firefly Lane’ to End With 16-Episode Second Season on Netflix

“Firefly Lane” is coming to an end. The second season of the Netflix series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke will be the last

The streaming service announced on Monday that the sophomore season will consist of 16 episodes and will be split into two parts. The first nine episodes will be released on Dec. 2 with the final seven dropping next year.

Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis and Yael Yurman are set to return and four new cast members are joining: India de Beaufort as Charlotte, Greg Germann as Benedict, Jolene Purdy as Justine and Ignacio Serricchio as Danny.

Maggie Friedman serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Heigl, Shawn Williamson, Michael Spiller and Stephanie Germain as executive producers.

The show, which premiered in February 2021, follows the lives of childhood best friends Tully Hart (Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Chalke). While Tully is a popular talk show host, Kate is going through a divorce from Johnny Ryan — Tully’s producer. In the season finale, Kate and Tully are not speaking and the reason behind the rift was never revealed. Additionally, Johnny was caught in major explosion in Iraq after becoming a war reporter.

“You so rarely see this incredible bond between two women in television,” Chalke told Variety in March 2021. “I love their authentic, flawed relationship that it’s not this glossy, everything is perfect. You see them really go at it and overcome huge things, but then there’s this one thing that they can’t.”

At the time, she noted that she “honestly” doesn’t know what happened between the two friends.

“We talked about it a bunch and we were like, ‘Well, it definitely cannot be that Tully slept with Johnny.’ It can’t be something like that,” she added. “That’s something that we know we would never be able to have them get past.”