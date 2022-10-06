×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: ‘Let the Right One In’ Is a Vampire Saga Without Juice: TV Review

‘Fire Country’ Star and Co-Creator Max Thieriot on Firefighters Becoming the New ‘Heroes’ of Broadcast TV: ‘It’s an Anti-Political Thing’

“The Fresh Prince of Edgewater” – After Bode requests to be transferred to a different city, his future in Edgewater hangs in the balance. Meanwhile, the crew joins forces to protect the town from a treacherous storm, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured (L-R): Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez and Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan. Photo: Bettina Strauss/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CBS

Growing up in Northern California, Max Thieriot was keen on firefighters. So, as he starred on “Seal Team,” he started writing “Fire Country,” a drama that follows a young convict who joins a prison release firefighting program to help with wildfires. When Bode Donovan (Thieriot) is assigned to work in his hometown, things become more complicated.

“It certainly started from a purely firefighting CalFire standpoint and what that would look like, but the inmate firefighter program was always going to be something that would be involved in the show,” he tells Variety. “Because of growing up up in Northern California, it was normal, everyday life for me, seeing conservation camp crews work alongside the highway and on the fire lines driving around. Then I realized folks that aren’t from up there, specifically, didn’t really know this was a thing a few years ago.”

He also promises that the CBS show, which focuses a lot on the locals in Bode’s hometown and his immediate family, will also share the backstories of some of the other inmates.

“Our launching point is really unpacking his history there and his history with all the people in this town,” says Thieriot. “Then the plan is to open up into a lot of these evolving character storylines.”

The show’s large cast of series regulars and recurring cast members makes it “tricky,” Thieriot says, because “there’s only so many storylines that we can really service.” But, he adds: “We will be exploring the backstories of these inmates.”

FIRE COUNTRY stars Max Thieriot (SEAL TEAM) as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining an unconventional prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Inspired by series star Max Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Northern California fire country. FIRE COUNTRY airs this fall on Fridays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. FIRE COUNTRY stars Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan, Billy Burke as Vince, Kevin Alejandro as Manny, Diane Farr as Sharon, Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela, Jordan Calloway as Jake, and Jules Latimer as Eve. Pictured (L-R): Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez, Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan, W. Tre Davis as Freddy Mills, and Ty Olsson as Cory Walters. Photo: Bettina Strauss/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Kevin Alejandro, Max Thieriot, W. Tre Davis and Ty Olsson CBS

For years, cop shows were all the rave; now, it seems to be shifting into firefighting programs. Fox has “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star,” NBC has “Chicago Fire,” ABC has “Station 19” — and now CBS has “Fire Country.” For Thieriot, it makes sense.

“Universally, people revere firefighters as heroes, no matter what. For me, it’s an anti-political thing too. There’s not a lot of folks who can take a stance against firefighters,” he says. “The drama is different. I think a lot of times in entertainment, people want to feel good at the end of something. I’m not saying all the time: You want to be shocked, you want a hook, you want all those things. But I think having that positive sort of message all the time is a nice, uplifting feeling.”

Thieriot adds that the “compassionate humans” who work as firefighters are important to see on screen, especially now.

“It’s nice in today’s day and age, specifically in a time where, unfortunately, the world and our country is still fairly divided. My biggest goal and hope that people will take away from this show is you get to see two different groups of people — these inmate firefighters and your blue-collar rural firefighters — come together with with one goal, one purpose,” he adds.

“I hope that people will just subliminally take some of that away, and maybe just not judge people in general.”

“Fire Country” premieres on CBS Friday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad