FilmRise Acquires Streaming Rights for Rooster Teeth Web Series Including ‘Red vs. Blue,’ ‘Camp Camp’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Studio and steaming network FilmRise has acquired exclusive streaming rights for Rooster Teeth web series including Red vs. Blue”, “Camp Camp” and “Nomad of Nowhere” for its digital native content decision.

The series were produced in-house in Texas, where Warner Bros. Discovery subsidiary Rooster Teeth has an animation studio.

The deal, which spans over 400 episodes of the three properties, includes SVOD, AVOD and FAST rights, confirmed Max Einhorn, FilmRise’s SVP for co-productions and acquisitions.

FilmRise will group the webseries episodes into traditional half-hour formats and seasons for streaming.

“Red vs. Blue” and “Camp Camp” are both animated comedies, with the former set in the world of “Halo” style video games and the latter chronicling the misadventures of 10-year-old Max, who is left at a summer camp despite his protests. Fantasy series “Nomad of Nowhere” is about two female bounty hunters tracking a magical scarecrow.

“Our partnership with FilmRise provides instant worldwide international distribution and exposure on multiple streaming platforms leveraging our global fan base, expanding our programming into many new territories and bringing new fans into our community,” said Geoff Yetter, head of licensing and consumer products at Rooster Teeth.

Einhorn added: “We are thrilled to expand our rapidly growing slate of digital-first content with these incredible programs from Rooster Teeth, a digital entertainment pioneer that has created a passionate global fandom and lifestyle brand. FilmRise recognized early on the huge landscape of talent in the digital native content space. We’re delighted Rooster Teeth will partner with our expansive streaming network to bring their content to wider audiences.”

Yetter and Jonitha Keymoore, VP of global content acquisitions at FilmRise negotiated the deal.