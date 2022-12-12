Fifth Season Promotes Noah Greenshner, Hires Jill Arthur as Executive VPs of TV Development, Production

Fifth Season (formerly Endeavor Content) has promoted Noah Greenshner in its TV division from senior vice president to executive vice presdient of development and production. In addition, Jill Arthur has also been hired in the same role. Joe Hipps, Fifth Season’s president of TV development and production, announced the news on Monday.

Both executives will work closely with Hipps and the TV team on managing the company’s growing series slate, and will manage the portfolio of writer and producer deals, which includes partnerships with Amy Adams/Bond Group Entertainment, Bill Dubuque, Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind/Mad Gene Media, Kristen Campo/Campout Prods., Layne Eskridge/POV Entertainment, Alan Poul/Boku, Liza Chasin/3dot Productions, Brad Weston/MakeReady, and Bruna Papandrea/Made Up Stories.

“Noah has been an invaluable member of the Fifth Season family since the TV Studio began in 2018 (as Endeavor Content) and his leadership in this new role will continue as we take our TV business to the next level,” said Hipps. “I enjoyed working with Jill when she was a buyer, but very happy that she’s part of the team, bringing her expertise and passion for developing great dramas, comedies and her eye for adapting strong source material. I’m excited to build on the great year we’ve had with this best-in-class team.”

Greenshner joined Fifth Season from Legendary in 2018. Working closely with “Severance” creator/executive producer Dan Erikson and executive producer/director Ben Stiller, he’s overseen the studio’s Emmy Award-winning workplace thriller series for Apple TV+ from development to its premiere. The series recently started production on its second season. Also among the projects on Greenshner’s slate is “Nine Perfect Strangers,” which premiered as Hulu’s most-watched original series in its first season and has been renewed for a second, and the studio’s first genre series, “Wolf Like Me,” for Peacock.

“Since Day 1, it’s been an incredible experience working at a company with such vision, and humanity. Having leaders like Chris Rice, Graham Taylor and Joe Hipps, who are equal parts great businessmen and amazing people is truly inspiring. Excited to continue building with our entire team,” said Greenshner.

Previously a senior development and programming executive at Amazon Studios for nine years, Arthur’s resume includes projects like “The Power,” “Expats,” “Hanna,” “With Love,” “The Wilds,” “The Tick,” “Red Oaks,” “Catastrophe” and “Forever.” She also supervised the creative for Amazon’s international acquisition of “Nine Perfect Strangers.” Before working for Amazon, Arthur held executive roles at Jerry Weintraub Productions, working on their film and TV slate, which included the early development of “Westworld” for HBO and the feature film “Tarzan,” as well as at Garry Hart/Canyon Road Prods., and John Wells Prods.

“I am honored and thrilled to be joining the immensely talented folks at Fifth Season. For the past few years, I’ve watched with admiration as Graham, Chris and Joe have built a company that is not only creatively and commercially successful but have done so while fostering a culture that thrives on respect and inclusivity,” said Arthur. “I look forward to working together to generate shows that help shape the conversation in our culture at such an important time. I can’t wait to get started with the amazing team that I already feel so at home with.”