Fifth Season Promotes Prentiss Fraser, Joe Hipps, Todd Sharp to President Roles

Fifth Season, formerly known as Endeavor Content, has elevated three executives to president across its TV divisions.

Prentiss Fraser has been promoted to president of TV distribution, while Joe Hipps has been named president of TV development and production. Todd Sharp will now be president of production and current.

“Joe, Prentiss and Todd lead the TV Studio with such care and passion for stories and storytelling,” said said Graham Taylor and Chris Rice, co-CEOs of Fifth Season. “It’s a blast to build Fifth Season with friends that are incredible human beings as well as the best execs in their field.”

Fraser will continue to oversee operations, and partnerships across scripted and non-scripted content for the studio’s distribution team. Her role will also new include marketing and international television productions, as well as P&L oversight investments in international production. The team is based in London with executives also working out of New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Stockholm, Colombia, and Beijing.

Hipps will continue to lead Fifth Season’s TV studio creative team. Their slate currently includes shows like “Severance” at Apple, “Tokyo Vice” at HBO/HBO Max, and “Nine Perfect Strangers” and “Life and Beth” at Hulu. Fifth Season also currently has deals with companies like Bruno Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Anonymous Content, and Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind’s Mad Gene Media among many others.

Sharp will continue to oversee the team heading up production on Fifth Season’s TV series as well as feature films. Per Fifth Season, the team has managed more than 20 films and series this year both domestically and abroad.

News of the promotions comes a little over a month since Endeavor Content rebranded itself as Fifth Season. The company received 27 Emmy nominations across all of its titles this past awards season.